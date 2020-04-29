Polish bus producer wins EUR 12 mln contract with Craiova municipality

Polish producer Solaris will deliver 16 electric buses to the city of Craiova, in southern Romania, for a price of RON 57.5 million (nearly EUR 12 mln), VAT excluded, Economica.net reported.
The contract also includes the installation of 16 slow-charging stations and four fast-charging stations for them, as well as the traffic lights and the inclusion in the current traffic management system of 5 intersections on the bus routes.
The contract is financed under the European Union's Motric-1 program. The first prototype bus will arrive in Craiova in January 2021, and the remaining units will be supplied monthly, from February 2021.
"These are state-of-the-art buses with air conditioning heating and cooling system, Wi-Fi equipment, traffic management system, passenger audio-video information system, passenger counting system, 7-camera video surveillance system, USB sockets for charging various devices. The buses will serve three routes in the city, which have already been established," said Craiova mayor Mihail Genoiu.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
