Snoop Dogg concert in Bucharest postponed for next year

The Dj Snoopadelic show that famous rapper Snoop Dogg was supposed to hold in the Romanian capital on August 29 was postponed for next year, the organizers announced.

Snoop Dogg will hold a live Anniversary Concert in Bucharest in 2019, but the exact date is yet to be announced. However, the organizers announced that the location would remain the same, namely Arenele Romane.

“For reasons beyond our control, the long-awaited meeting with Snoop Dogg on August 29 at Arenele Romane will be postponed for the following year. We will return as soon as possible with the new date, the location remaining the same – Arenele Romane. The ticket price for the new event will be RON 335,” the organizers, Phoenix Entertainment, announced on Facebook.

Those who bought tickets for the August 29 show in Bucharest can keep them and use them at next year’s concert, or they can ask for a refund starting September 10. More details are available here.

