HaHaHa Production, one of the biggest music production companies in Romania, now plans to expand internationally and appeal to music producers, artists, and songwriters worldwide through a new company - Romdrops.

Founded 13 years ago by pop artist Smiley, HaHaHa Production will start its new venture in partnership with Milk & Honey, an important music management firm, and Grammy winner Oak Felder, one of the most prolific music producers of the last few years.

Named Romdrops, the new company will produce and publish music meant to take its artists before an international audience. Aside from Romanian artists, Romdrops will also seek to sign other famous artists who top music charts in the United States, United Kingdom, and other countries.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, dreaming about it ever since I founded HaHaHa Production,” said Andrei Tiberiu Maria, better known as Smiley, the voice behind some of Romania’s best-known hits. “Even though it seems like it, this is not a beginning, it’s a continuation of everything we, the Ha team, have been doing every day for 13 years,” he added.

For the last 10 years, Smiley has been doing jam sessions in Los Angeles, the UK, Germany, and Sweden, aiming to promote music made in Romania. Back in 2019, HaHaHa Production organized a creative camp in Transylvania. Some of the guests and organizers were significant names in the music industry in the US and UK. Their efforts led to Romdrops.

“I witnessed the wave of creativity and musical diversity that happened at the camp in Transylvania and I knew it was just the beginning of the beautiful story that will take over the world,” said Peter Coqillard, manager at Milk & Honey.

Romdrops’ portfolio will include Romanian and international artists like Smiley, Dorian, Vlad Cireșan, IOVA, Tobi Ibitoye, Gabriel Bâscoveanu, Vladimir Chopsticks, Șerban Cazan, Lucian Nagy, Roland Kiss, and others.

(Photo source: Romdrops)