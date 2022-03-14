Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant

Smiley, one of the most successful contemporary Romanian musicians, recently launched a series of five new songs that summarize some of his life experiences from childhood to fame. This one is our favorite as it tackles a widely spread theme in today’s society: the balance between career and life.

So, when you are working hard to reach success, remember to also enjoy the ride and sometimes let yourself be carried by the wind.

Smiley – Purtat de vant (Carried by the wind)

Here are the other four songs in this series. Enjoy listening to them and decide which one you like the most.

Smiley - Locul sfinteste omul (The place blesses the man)

Smiley - Nu mai exista dup-aia (There's no after that)

Smiley - Mi-aduc aminte (I remember)

Smiley - Mai mult de-o viata (More than one life)

(Photo source: Smiley Facebook page)