Smallest Bible in the world featured in exhibition in Romanian city of Sibiu

The smallest Bible in the world, as well as other rare specimens from the Holy Book, can be viewed at the Biruinţa Christian Church on Victoriei Boulevard (Pasajul Spitalului) in the city of Sibiu, at the "Bible Exhibition."

"From October 10 to 15, 2023, the Missionary and Charity Society Pacea, together with the Biruinţa Christian Church and Crescendo Forum, are organizing the Bible Exhibition, accessible to all interested parties, inside the Biruinţa Christian Church, located at 42 Victoriei Boulevard (Pasajul Spitalului). The exhibition's vernissage will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM, at the Biruinţa Christian Church," the organizers announced in a statement cited by Digi24.

"Throughout the week, there will be short lectures given by doctors and theology professors. Among the exhibits presented at the ten stands are: the waterproof Bible, the world's smallest Bible, the bulletproof Bible, the Bible for the visually impaired, various translations of the Bible, copies of the Qumran scrolls, and many other valuable specimens," the statement further noted.

The unique Bibles can be admired in Sibiu until Sunday. Further details are available here.

The project also includes an innovative initiative: the Bible transcribed by Sibiu residents for other Sibiu residents, which took place at the last German Forum Bible exhibition. Each visitor will have the opportunity to leave their mark in transcribing the Bible by writing a verse.

(Photo source: Hannah Babiak | Dreamstime.com)