SkyShowtime, the streaming service jointly developed by Comcast and Paramount, will launch in Europe on September 20 and will arrive in Romania in the first trimester of 2023.

The streaming service will be launched in stages, first in the Nordic countries, then in Belgium and the Netherlands, followed by the Iberic peninsula, Central Europe and Eastern Europe. It will reach Romania in the first trimester of 2023, the company said.

SkyShowtime offers its subscribers thousands of hours of entertainment, featuring exclusive productions from Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, two established names in Hollywood. Together, the two studios make up almost 50% of the industry’s earnings.

Movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Northman, Sing 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Nope, and others will be available on SkyShowtime. The streaming service will also have well-known TV shows and movies from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, or Peacock, aside from local productions.

“It’s time for SkyShowtime, the next streaming service to conquer Europe,” said Monty Sarhan, SkyShowtime CEO.

SkyShowtime will replace Paramount+ in the Nordic countries. Country-specific launch dates and subscription prices will be made public in the coming period.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SkyShowtime)