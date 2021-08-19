New video streaming service to launch in Romania next year

SkyShowtime, a new video streaming service launched by US media groups Comcast Corporation and ViacomCBS, will become available in over 20 European markets, including Romania, starting 2022.

The service will include premium and original Content from Sky, NBCUniversal, Universal Pictures, Peacock, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, and Nickelodeon.

“Our new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the US and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers in more than 20 new markets in Europe,” said Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky.

The new SVOD service is expected to launch in 2022, subject to regulatory approval. It will ultimately be available to consumers in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

(Photo source: Nicoelnino/Dreamstime.com)