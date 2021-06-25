Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 12:17
Business

Bucharest office buildings are the first in Romania to get a rooftop running track

25 June 2021
Developer Skanska has inaugurated a 280-metre long runway track on the roof of Campus 6.2 and 6.3 office buildings in Bucharest. According to the company, this is the first rooftop runway track in Romania.

The track stretches across the roof of Campus 6.2 and 6.3 Class-A office buildings, at the height of about 42 meters. Thus, employees working in these two buildings can now enjoy outdoor exercise right from their office or relax in the specially arranged terrace seating next to the track, which is also equipped with a tennis table.

However, the rooftop track in Bucharest is not Skanska’s first project of this kind. The developer has also integrated this type of employee facility in other capitals in the Central and Eastern European region. Among them are Budapest, where the track is to be completed with the delivery of the H2Office building, and Prague, where the 150-meter runway on the roof of the building Visionary was launched in 2018.

“We are happy to be finally able to talk about another innovative feature that highlights the two buildings on Campus 6 - the rooftop running track. The completion of the running track lasted four weeks, and 13 tons of tartan were used in its construction. Although it is a recreational track, the high-quality material used for the surface of the track is certified by the International Association of Athletics Federations,” said Igor Hristenco, Project Manager within the construction division of Skanska CEE in Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Skanska)

10

