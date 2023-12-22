 

Energy

Simtel completes largest roof photovoltaic power plant in Romania

22 December 2023

Simtel (BVB: SMTL), a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market and a national leader in renewable energy, has completed the largest photovoltaic power plant installed on the roof of a single building in Romania, namely the Dedeman Turda logistics center.

The project was carried out by Simtel for Grunman Energy, a company that is part of Pavăl Holding and which was created to produce energy through photovoltaic power plants installed on the roofs of five Dedeman logistics centers across the country.

"We are thrilled that, together with Grunman Energy, we commissioned the largest photovoltaic power plant installed on a single building in Romania. This ambitious project was completed in a record time of just seven months, demonstrating the expertise and efficiency of our team," stated Ana Nedea, Strategy and Business Development Director at Simtel.

The photovoltaic power plant is installed on the roof of Dedeman's logistics center in Turda. It has an installed power of approximately 4.1 MWp through about 10,000 photovoltaic panels, which cover an area of 40,000 sqm. The energy produced annually by the plant will be over 4,500 MWh and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 2,100 tons annually.

The project in Turda is designed to supply power to the national electricity transmission network. Thus, following the commissioning of the photovoltaic power plant, Grunman Energy will officially become an electricity producer.

The company plans to install photovoltaic power plants on the roofs of Dedeman's other logistics centers in the country over the next two years with the support of Simtel.

In addition to installing and commissioning the photovoltaic power plants for Grunman Energy, Simtel will also be responsible for the maintenance of the photovoltaic panels. The maintenance process involves online monitoring, corrective fixes, and annual maintenance to prevent any other potentially unpleasant situations.

Simtel is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of July 2021 and currently has a market capitalization of approximately RON 336 million (EUR 68 million).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

