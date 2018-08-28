Romania’s Simona Halep leaves US Open after first round

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, the current number one in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, was eliminated in the first round of the US Open.

She was defeated in two sets, 6-2, 6-4, by Estonian Kaia Kanepi, number 44 in the WTA ranking.

Last year, Halep also lost in the first round of the US Open to Russian Maria Sharapova.

The WTA leader, who won the Roland Garros and reached the final of the Australian Open this year, looked out of shape and tired. Despite the early elimination, Halep will keep the first place in the WTA ranking after the tournament.

