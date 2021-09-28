Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/28/2021 - 11:34
Sports

Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep starts working with coach Adrian Marcu

28 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep will start working with Adrian Marcu, 59, after ending the six-year collaboration with coach Darren Cahill, Hotnews.ro reported.

Adrian Marcu also trained Halep in the 2013 season when she won three consecutive tournaments - New Haven, Moscow, and the WTA Tournament of Champions in Sofia.

“I expect her to play as well as possible in the next period and return to a very good shape. I want her to win as many matches as possible so that she can jump back up in the rankings,” Marcu told Hotnews.

Daniel Dobre is also part of Simona Halep’s team.

The Romanian tennis player announced that she wants to play again this season, one in which a calf injury kept her away from the tennis court. The tournament at Indian Wells is next, between October 4 and October 17.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 15:26
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/28/2021 - 11:34
Sports

Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep starts working with coach Adrian Marcu

28 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep will start working with Adrian Marcu, 59, after ending the six-year collaboration with coach Darren Cahill, Hotnews.ro reported.

Adrian Marcu also trained Halep in the 2013 season when she won three consecutive tournaments - New Haven, Moscow, and the WTA Tournament of Champions in Sofia.

“I expect her to play as well as possible in the next period and return to a very good shape. I want her to win as many matches as possible so that she can jump back up in the rankings,” Marcu told Hotnews.

Daniel Dobre is also part of Simona Halep’s team.

The Romanian tennis player announced that she wants to play again this season, one in which a calf injury kept her away from the tennis court. The tournament at Indian Wells is next, between October 4 and October 17.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 15:26
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks