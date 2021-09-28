Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep starts working with coach Adrian Marcu

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep will start working with Adrian Marcu, 59, after ending the six-year collaboration with coach Darren Cahill, Hotnews.ro reported.

Adrian Marcu also trained Halep in the 2013 season when she won three consecutive tournaments - New Haven, Moscow, and the WTA Tournament of Champions in Sofia.

“I expect her to play as well as possible in the next period and return to a very good shape. I want her to win as many matches as possible so that she can jump back up in the rankings,” Marcu told Hotnews.

Daniel Dobre is also part of Simona Halep’s team.

The Romanian tennis player announced that she wants to play again this season, one in which a calf injury kept her away from the tennis court. The tournament at Indian Wells is next, between October 4 and October 17.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)