Sports

Romania’s Simona Halep to play exhibition match in Cluj-Napoca

18 January 2024

Simona Halep will play an exhibition match in Cluj-Napoca as part of the Sports Festival, an event that will take place on June 15, according to the event organizers. 

The former women’s world no. 1 will join two world tennis legends, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, who will participate in the Sports Festival. Halep and Andrei Pavel will play alongside the two great former tennis players in a match, according to Euronews

Tickets for the exhibition match have been put on sale and range from RON 170 (EUR 34) to RON 245 (EUR 49), while a VIP ticket is RON 1,500 (EUR 302). 

Simona Halep played her last official match in August 2022, when she was eliminated in the first round at the US Open by Daria Snigur. A few weeks after the match, the athlete failed an anti-doping test and was provisionally suspended. She is now under a four-year suspension from any official tennis event.

Halep has appealed the ban to the Court of Sports Arbitration. The hearing, the tennis star's last chance to overturn the ban, will be held at the beginning of February.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu | Dreamstime.com)

Positive Romania
Normal
1

