Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:08
Business

RO Prop-Tech startup aims to raise EUR 500,000 financing

02 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sigtree Technologies, a Romanian Prop-Tech startup that targets real estate developers, aims to attract financing worth EUR 500,000.

Half of the sum should come from investors on the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, in exchange for 7.14% of the company’s shares. The SeedBlink campaign starts on September 2.

Two private investors with experience in technology and real estate provide the remaining EUR 250,000. The company says it will use the funds to expand into other European markets, such as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain and the UK.

“The pandemic has changed the real estate market, the buying and renting habits. Everything is digital nowadays, and the concept of iBuyer is gaining momentum,” said Vlad Costea, founder and CEO Sigtree Technologies.

“Our platform addresses one of the market’s needs, namely the creation of a technological bridge between real estate developers, clients and service providers. We are aware of our business’s strong assets, and we know exactly what to do to grow in other markets, with higher potential,” he added.

The company is evaluated at EUR 3 million pre-money. For 2022, the management targets a turnover of EUR 650,000, ten times higher than in 2021, in the context of growing interest in the PropTech industry, especially in Western Europe.

In the next two years, the company targets a new investment round worth EUR 2 million from a UK-sourced private investment fund, thus, entering this market as well.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:08
Business

RO Prop-Tech startup aims to raise EUR 500,000 financing

02 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sigtree Technologies, a Romanian Prop-Tech startup that targets real estate developers, aims to attract financing worth EUR 500,000.

Half of the sum should come from investors on the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, in exchange for 7.14% of the company’s shares. The SeedBlink campaign starts on September 2.

Two private investors with experience in technology and real estate provide the remaining EUR 250,000. The company says it will use the funds to expand into other European markets, such as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain and the UK.

“The pandemic has changed the real estate market, the buying and renting habits. Everything is digital nowadays, and the concept of iBuyer is gaining momentum,” said Vlad Costea, founder and CEO Sigtree Technologies.

“Our platform addresses one of the market’s needs, namely the creation of a technological bridge between real estate developers, clients and service providers. We are aware of our business’s strong assets, and we know exactly what to do to grow in other markets, with higher potential,” he added.

The company is evaluated at EUR 3 million pre-money. For 2022, the management targets a turnover of EUR 650,000, ten times higher than in 2021, in the context of growing interest in the PropTech industry, especially in Western Europe.

In the next two years, the company targets a new investment round worth EUR 2 million from a UK-sourced private investment fund, thus, entering this market as well.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks