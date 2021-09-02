RO Prop-Tech startup aims to raise EUR 500,000 financing

Sigtree Technologies, a Romanian Prop-Tech startup that targets real estate developers, aims to attract financing worth EUR 500,000.

Half of the sum should come from investors on the local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink, in exchange for 7.14% of the company’s shares. The SeedBlink campaign starts on September 2.

Two private investors with experience in technology and real estate provide the remaining EUR 250,000. The company says it will use the funds to expand into other European markets, such as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain and the UK.

“The pandemic has changed the real estate market, the buying and renting habits. Everything is digital nowadays, and the concept of iBuyer is gaining momentum,” said Vlad Costea, founder and CEO Sigtree Technologies.

“Our platform addresses one of the market’s needs, namely the creation of a technological bridge between real estate developers, clients and service providers. We are aware of our business’s strong assets, and we know exactly what to do to grow in other markets, with higher potential,” he added.

The company is evaluated at EUR 3 million pre-money. For 2022, the management targets a turnover of EUR 650,000, ten times higher than in 2021, in the context of growing interest in the PropTech industry, especially in Western Europe.

In the next two years, the company targets a new investment round worth EUR 2 million from a UK-sourced private investment fund, thus, entering this market as well.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com