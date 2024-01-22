Energy

Serbia insists on having a new gas interconnector with Romania

22 January 2024

The government of Serbia has reaffirmed that the project of a gas pipeline between the two countries, with direct access to the BRUA route, is one of its priorities and should be built by 2026, according to the Serbian minister of energy, Đedović Handanović, who had recently a meeting with the corresponding Romanian minister, Sebastian Burduja.

The proposed pipeline would connect the towns of Mokrin in Serbia and Arad in Romania, according to Economica.net.

The Serbian official said he expected the memorandum of understanding with the Romanian side covering this topic to be signed soon, but no further details were provided.

The potential length of the gas pipeline would be approximately 100 km, respectively, 85.56 km on the territory of Romania and 12.8 km on the territory of Serbia.

The total estimated value of the investment was, in 2017, when the Ministry of Energy from Bucharest was talking about it, EUR 43 million: EUR 37 million for the pipeline on the territory of Romania, EUR 3 million for the pipeline on the territory of Serbia, and EUR 3 million for the gas measuring station, on the territory of Romania or Serbia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)

