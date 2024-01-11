Energy

Offshore perimeter Midia accounted for 10% of Romania’s gas production in 2023

11 January 2024

The offshore perimeter Midia, operated by Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG) in partnership with Petro Ventures and Gas Plus produced 1.1 billion natural gas – or some 10% of Romania’s total production.

The royalties paid to the Romanian state for this amount amounted to RON 343 million (EUR 70 million), Ziarul Financiar reported.

Romania’s natural gas production increased by 2.1% y/y in the first ten months of 2023, after a 1.1% y/y decline posted in 2022.

All the gas extracted from the Midia perimeter was delivered to Engie Romania under a 10-year contract signed in 2018.

Last year was the first full year of production for the Midia Gas Development (MGD) project in the Black Sea, which went into operation in mid-2022, being the first of this type made in Romania in the last three decades.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Curraheeshutter/Dreamstime.com)

