Romanian Senate rejects ordinance setting higher taxes for part-time contracts

The Romanian Senate rejected on Tuesday, October 10, the government ordinance introducing higher social contributions for part-time contracts, reports local News.ro.

The new tax system, according to which the social contributions for part-time contracts are paid at the level of the gross minimum wage, regardless of whether the actual salary is below this level, entered into force on August 1.

The vote in the Senate came after the same Chamber’s budget committee also issued a negative report on this ordinance. However, the Chamber of Deputies will have the final say in this case.

The gross minimum wage currently amounts to RON 1,450 (EUR 317) in Romania. The opposition criticized the increase in social contributions for part-time contracts.

Irina Marica, [email protected]