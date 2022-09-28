Romanian Senate’s commissions address some but not all failures of “cap and subsidy” scheme

The expert commissions of the Romanian Senate have amended the revised “cap and subsidy” scheme inked by the Government (ordinance OUG 119/2022), addressing some but not all the failures reported by the electricity suppliers and consumers, CursDeGuvernare.ro reported.

Under an amendment, the supplier of last resort (FUI) will be recognized for the purpose of subsidy disbursement, the purchase of electricity at any price - compared to a price of RON 1,300 per MWh under the initial form of the OUG.

Also, the range of non-residential end-users that will receive electricity at a capped price of RON 1 per kWh (RON 1,000 or EUR 200 per MWh) was broadened to include small and medium-sized enterprises; operators that provide/provide the services of public utilities, including Metrorex SA; companies in the food industry; scientific and technological parks; public enterprises that supervise or manage investments in the field of sports; firms that supervise industrial parks; manufacturers and distributors of medicines as well as pharmacies that use a cold chain; and places of worship officially recognized in Romania.

According to another amendment adopted by the commissions, the price of RON 0.68/kWh, including VAT, will be applied regardless of consumption to residential customers who have at least three children under the age of 18, or 26 in case they attend school.

