Business

Romanian Senate’s commissions address some but not all failures of “cap and subsidy” scheme

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The expert commissions of the Romanian Senate have amended the revised “cap and subsidy” scheme inked by the Government (ordinance OUG 119/2022), addressing some but not all the failures reported by the electricity suppliers and consumers, CursDeGuvernare.ro reported.

Under an amendment, the supplier of last resort (FUI) will be recognized for the purpose of subsidy disbursement, the purchase of electricity at any price - compared to a price of RON 1,300 per MWh under the initial form of the OUG.

Also, the range of non-residential end-users that will receive electricity at a capped price of RON 1 per kWh (RON 1,000 or EUR 200 per MWh) was broadened to include small and medium-sized enterprises; operators that provide/provide the services of public utilities, including Metrorex SA; companies in the food industry; scientific and technological parks; public enterprises that supervise or manage investments in the field of sports; firms that supervise industrial parks; manufacturers and distributors of medicines as well as pharmacies that use a cold chain; and places of worship officially recognized in Romania.

According to another amendment adopted by the commissions, the price of RON 0.68/kWh, including VAT, will be applied regardless of consumption to residential customers who have at least three children under the age of 18, or 26 in case they attend school. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian Senate’s commissions address some but not all failures of “cap and subsidy” scheme

28 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The expert commissions of the Romanian Senate have amended the revised “cap and subsidy” scheme inked by the Government (ordinance OUG 119/2022), addressing some but not all the failures reported by the electricity suppliers and consumers, CursDeGuvernare.ro reported.

Under an amendment, the supplier of last resort (FUI) will be recognized for the purpose of subsidy disbursement, the purchase of electricity at any price - compared to a price of RON 1,300 per MWh under the initial form of the OUG.

Also, the range of non-residential end-users that will receive electricity at a capped price of RON 1 per kWh (RON 1,000 or EUR 200 per MWh) was broadened to include small and medium-sized enterprises; operators that provide/provide the services of public utilities, including Metrorex SA; companies in the food industry; scientific and technological parks; public enterprises that supervise or manage investments in the field of sports; firms that supervise industrial parks; manufacturers and distributors of medicines as well as pharmacies that use a cold chain; and places of worship officially recognized in Romania.

According to another amendment adopted by the commissions, the price of RON 0.68/kWh, including VAT, will be applied regardless of consumption to residential customers who have at least three children under the age of 18, or 26 in case they attend school. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca