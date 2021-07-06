Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 08:31
Business

"Anti-Huawei" 5G bill endorsed by expert committees in Romania's Senate

07 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Senate's legal, economic, defense and communications commissions issued on June 4 a positive opinion, with amendments, to the Government-initiated draft law that sets the procedures and guidelines for licensing providers of hardware and software used by the telecom operators in their 5G networks, Wall-street.ro reported.

The bill is fiercely criticised by Huawei, which expects to be the main target. The senators of all the parties backed the positive opinion, except for those of the USR party, who argued that the bill would trigger infringement procedures since it should have been notified to the European Commission.

The Government, however, decided not to go ahead with notification on the grounds that only the 5G bills including technical guidelines should undergo such procedures.

The chairman of the Senate defense committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, mentioned that "the project is a solution to the threats and vulnerabilities to national security on the communications side."

"When we talk about security, we are talking about welfare. Today, through this bill, we have laid the foundations of security. Having security, and here we also mean our identity, when we use social networks, it cannot be taken and used for other purposes. Having security, we also have prosperity," added Pauliuc.

Huawei argues for significant amendments to the 5G draft bill that the Romanian Government submitted for endorsement to the Parliament. The Chinese company wants the Parliament's expert committees to officially invite suppliers, telecom operators, and consumer associations to the debates on the bill.

On the one hand, Huawei warns against the negative impact of the 5G bill as it is (EUR 2.56 bln direct losses and EUR 4.67 bln indirect losses) and suggests amendments to the bill. At the same time, it claims that it is not a threat to security but a security supplier through its technologies.

As regards the concrete amendments Huawei proposes, they are two. Firstly, the Chinese company wants the 5G bill to refer to the EU 5G toolkit and the legislative practices of other EU member states (e.g. Germany and Finland) and reduce the scope (of the licensing requirements) to the sensitive area, namely to the 5G core network.

Secondly, Huawei suggests managing the cybersecurity risks by technical means - a procedure that has been fully verified in EU member states. Germany and Finland have introduced technical standards (such as the GSMA NESAS standard) in the relevant legislation of their respective countries, Huawei argues.

Notably, both requirements expressed by Huawei would make the 5G bill subject to the EU notification procedures, meaning the document should be first submitted to the Commission for endorsement before the promulgation.

(Photo: Suttipun Degad/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 08:31
Business

"Anti-Huawei" 5G bill endorsed by expert committees in Romania's Senate

07 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Senate's legal, economic, defense and communications commissions issued on June 4 a positive opinion, with amendments, to the Government-initiated draft law that sets the procedures and guidelines for licensing providers of hardware and software used by the telecom operators in their 5G networks, Wall-street.ro reported.

The bill is fiercely criticised by Huawei, which expects to be the main target. The senators of all the parties backed the positive opinion, except for those of the USR party, who argued that the bill would trigger infringement procedures since it should have been notified to the European Commission.

The Government, however, decided not to go ahead with notification on the grounds that only the 5G bills including technical guidelines should undergo such procedures.

The chairman of the Senate defense committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, mentioned that "the project is a solution to the threats and vulnerabilities to national security on the communications side."

"When we talk about security, we are talking about welfare. Today, through this bill, we have laid the foundations of security. Having security, and here we also mean our identity, when we use social networks, it cannot be taken and used for other purposes. Having security, we also have prosperity," added Pauliuc.

Huawei argues for significant amendments to the 5G draft bill that the Romanian Government submitted for endorsement to the Parliament. The Chinese company wants the Parliament's expert committees to officially invite suppliers, telecom operators, and consumer associations to the debates on the bill.

On the one hand, Huawei warns against the negative impact of the 5G bill as it is (EUR 2.56 bln direct losses and EUR 4.67 bln indirect losses) and suggests amendments to the bill. At the same time, it claims that it is not a threat to security but a security supplier through its technologies.

As regards the concrete amendments Huawei proposes, they are two. Firstly, the Chinese company wants the 5G bill to refer to the EU 5G toolkit and the legislative practices of other EU member states (e.g. Germany and Finland) and reduce the scope (of the licensing requirements) to the sensitive area, namely to the 5G core network.

Secondly, Huawei suggests managing the cybersecurity risks by technical means - a procedure that has been fully verified in EU member states. Germany and Finland have introduced technical standards (such as the GSMA NESAS standard) in the relevant legislation of their respective countries, Huawei argues.

Notably, both requirements expressed by Huawei would make the 5G bill subject to the EU notification procedures, meaning the document should be first submitted to the Commission for endorsement before the promulgation.

(Photo: Suttipun Degad/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars