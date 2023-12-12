Romanian startups join regional task force to increase tech adoption in Southeast Europe

More than 100 startups and innovation organizations from South-Southeast Europe, including Romania, will be part of a task force that aims to increase the adoption of technology and support the internationalization of startups in the region. The alliance is supported by the European Commission and was launched by the Romanian Association for Technology Startups - ROTSA, the European Startup Network, and the Bulgarian Business Forums.

The group will bring together startups, large companies and European innovation authorities. Among the organizations that will be part of this group are companies such as UiPath, Nevomo, EVConnect, Tracking BG and Simsoft.

The initiative was announced on December 8 at the UiPath Romania headquarters and was attended by Adina Vălean, the European Commissioner for Transport.

“In transport, we need innovation, and we need to bring people together, as your proposed task force does. This is a way for the startup community to interact with the authorities in Brussels, and I am happy to support such an initiative that started in Romania,” Vălean said at the event “Innovation in European Transport Policies.”

Cristian Dascălu, President of the Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA), commented: “Romania has the capacity to be an aggregator and a leader in innovation for the South Eastern Europe region, and this task force will create a continuous dialogue between the voice of startups, companies, investors and national and European authorities. In this way, we will support, on the one hand, the increased adoption of technology and, on the other hand, the internationalization of companies in the region. This is just one of the programs we are developing to support the regional innovation and startup ecosystem.”

Members of the group will meet regularly to discuss projects to be implemented.

“History has shown us that technology can help us make a step forward in terms of our existing capabilities in the transport field, but also in any other field. Access to technology can also create crucial links and collaborations for progress and help bridge development gaps between regions,” said Alexandru Mihailciuc, Vice President Global Sales Engineering at UiPath.

“We welcome the creation of a formal and predictable framework for further dialogue between the South-South Eastern European startup community and the authorities in Brussels, under the patronage of Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean, and we are pleased to be part of this task force,” he added.

(Photo source: PR)