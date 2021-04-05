RO pupils return to school after Easter holiday

Kindergartens and schools reopen on May 5, with two scenarios in place, depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate in every locality.

In localities where the incidence rate is lower than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, all pupils will attend classes in person. Where the rate exceeds 1 per 1,000 inhabitants but quarantine hasn’t been introduced, preschoolers, primary school pupils, and pupils ending a school cycle will attend classes in person, according to an order of the Health and Education ministries.

Children in 1,800 localities can return to school in person, education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu told television station Antena 3.

“In the green scenario, with an incidence rate below 1 per 1,000, all pupils, including kindergarten children, return to school in person. For the yellow and red scenarios, kindergarten children, primary school pupils, and pupils ending a school cycle return in person on May 5,” he explained.

All sanitary rules in place, from social distancing to mask-wearing and the airing of classes, will be followed, the minister explained.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

