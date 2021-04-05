Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 13:57
Social

RO pupils return to school after Easter holiday

04 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Kindergartens and schools reopen on May 5, with two scenarios in place, depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate in every locality. 

In localities where the incidence rate is lower than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, all pupils will attend classes in person. Where the rate exceeds 1 per 1,000 inhabitants but quarantine hasn’t been introduced, preschoolers, primary school pupils, and pupils ending a school cycle will attend classes in person, according to an order of the Health and Education ministries. 

Children in 1,800 localities can return to school in person, education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu told television station Antena 3.

“In the green scenario, with an incidence rate below 1 per 1,000, all pupils, including kindergarten children, return to school in person. For the yellow and red scenarios, kindergarten children, primary school pupils, and pupils ending a school cycle return in person on May 5,” he explained.

All sanitary rules in place, from social distancing to mask-wearing and the airing of classes, will be followed, the minister explained.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:06
04 May 2021
Business
World Bank lends Romania EUR 100 mln to repair schools
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 13:57
Social

RO pupils return to school after Easter holiday

04 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Kindergartens and schools reopen on May 5, with two scenarios in place, depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate in every locality. 

In localities where the incidence rate is lower than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, all pupils will attend classes in person. Where the rate exceeds 1 per 1,000 inhabitants but quarantine hasn’t been introduced, preschoolers, primary school pupils, and pupils ending a school cycle will attend classes in person, according to an order of the Health and Education ministries. 

Children in 1,800 localities can return to school in person, education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu told television station Antena 3.

“In the green scenario, with an incidence rate below 1 per 1,000, all pupils, including kindergarten children, return to school in person. For the yellow and red scenarios, kindergarten children, primary school pupils, and pupils ending a school cycle return in person on May 5,” he explained.

All sanitary rules in place, from social distancing to mask-wearing and the airing of classes, will be followed, the minister explained.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:06
04 May 2021
Business
World Bank lends Romania EUR 100 mln to repair schools
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?