Real Estate

Schengen, motorways and higher rents can boost Romania's industrial and logistics spaces

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania can increase its industrial and logistics spaces in the next six years from 7 million to 10 million sqm, but this depends on the Schengen membership and the acceleration of infrastructure projects that will unlock areas such as Moldova and the south of the country.

Also, the impetus will come when the rents increase, so the market becomes attractive for developers again.

"We should see the rents rising to the same level as in Poland, from EUR 4.7/sqm/month currently they should rise by EUR 1.5," explained Andrei Brînzea, partner land and industrial agency, Cushman & Wakefield Equinox, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

In 2023, new projects totalling 450,000 sqm were delivered, representing a 46% decrease compared to 2022.

For this year, the developers have announced the delivery of over 500,000 sqm, meaning new logistics and industrial parks, with the largest area being announced in Bucharest - Ilfov (180,000 sqm), in the West area (144,000 sqm), and in the Center (105,000 sqm).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Equinox)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Schengen, motorways and higher rents can boost Romania's industrial and logistics spaces

01 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania can increase its industrial and logistics spaces in the next six years from 7 million to 10 million sqm, but this depends on the Schengen membership and the acceleration of infrastructure projects that will unlock areas such as Moldova and the south of the country.

Also, the impetus will come when the rents increase, so the market becomes attractive for developers again.

"We should see the rents rising to the same level as in Poland, from EUR 4.7/sqm/month currently they should rise by EUR 1.5," explained Andrei Brînzea, partner land and industrial agency, Cushman & Wakefield Equinox, quoted by Ziarul Financiar

In 2023, new projects totalling 450,000 sqm were delivered, representing a 46% decrease compared to 2022.

For this year, the developers have announced the delivery of over 500,000 sqm, meaning new logistics and industrial parks, with the largest area being announced in Bucharest - Ilfov (180,000 sqm), in the West area (144,000 sqm), and in the Center (105,000 sqm).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Equinox)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years