Schengen, motorways and higher rents can boost Romania's industrial and logistics spaces

Romania can increase its industrial and logistics spaces in the next six years from 7 million to 10 million sqm, but this depends on the Schengen membership and the acceleration of infrastructure projects that will unlock areas such as Moldova and the south of the country.

Also, the impetus will come when the rents increase, so the market becomes attractive for developers again.

"We should see the rents rising to the same level as in Poland, from EUR 4.7/sqm/month currently they should rise by EUR 1.5," explained Andrei Brînzea, partner land and industrial agency, Cushman & Wakefield Equinox, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2023, new projects totalling 450,000 sqm were delivered, representing a 46% decrease compared to 2022.

For this year, the developers have announced the delivery of over 500,000 sqm, meaning new logistics and industrial parks, with the largest area being announced in Bucharest - Ilfov (180,000 sqm), in the West area (144,000 sqm), and in the Center (105,000 sqm).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Equinox)