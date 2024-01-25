Logistics operator Arcese leases 10,500 sqm in CTP Bucharest industrial park

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties, announced that logistics operator Arcese Group has leased 10,500 sqm in CTPark Bucharest West, the largest industrial park in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

This is Arcese’s first location in Romania with CTP, reinforcing their expansion efforts after a similar partnership with CTP in Hungary.

CTPark Bucharest West spans over 833,000 sqm of GLA across 314 hectares and is home to a dynamic tenant mix. Construction started in 2015, and the park has since evolved from big box warehousing to a larger business community, with more than 2,500 employees working permanently in the industrial park.

Nicoleta Gavrilă, Senior Business Developer, CTP, said: “We are pleased that Arcese has chosen CTPark Bucharest West for its new location in Romania. Arcese will benefit from CTPark Bucharest West’s strategic position, which provides access to both the Balkans and regions such as Turkey and the Middle East, as well as the unique quality of life it offers employees through Romania’s first CTP Clubhaus facility that provides extensive on-site amenities.”

CTP is Europe’s largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 11.2 million sqm GLA in 10 countries (as of September 30, 2023).

Arcese is a logistics operator with more than 2,800 employees and 70 locations worldwide.

(Photo source: CTP)