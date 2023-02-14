Bog'Art expands Satu Mare airport under EUR 63 mln contract

Satu Mare County Council signed on February 13 a contract worth over RON 312 mln (EUR 63 mln) for the modernization of Satu Mare International Airport, including the building of a new terminal.

Also, the existing terminal and boarding platform will be expanded, and the runway will be rehabilitated.

The works will be carried out by Bog'Art, which also has contracts with other airports in the country. They are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

"We expect that following the implementation of this project, we will become much more attractive for airlines, and passengers will have diversified travel options," general director Mihai Pătraşcu said at the signing of the contract of Satu Mare International Airport.

(Photo source: Facebook/Judetul Satu Mare-Consiliul Judetean)