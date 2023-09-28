Sanofi Romania appoints Thomas Bosment as country head of Consumer Healthcare

Sanofi Romania announced the appointment of Thomas Bosment as country head of its Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business unit.

Bosment joined Sanofi in 2015 and has held various positions within the company, including head of CHC Europe Commercial Excellence at Sanofi, where he was responsible for driving strategic initiatives across the European market. Before Sanofi, he gained experience in multiple positions within FMCG and Consumer Healthcare companies.

In his new role, Thomas Bosment is responsible for commercial operations in Romania for Sanofi’s consumer healthcare portfolio.

“Our foremost commitment is establishing self-care as a trusted practice by collaborating closely with healthcare professionals to expand access to the finest solutions. With the dedicated support of our team, I am excited to carry forward this mission and further develop our presence in the Romanian market,” Bosment said.

Sanofi is present across some 100 countries with treatment and vaccine options.

(Photo source: press release)