Indian car parts producer Sandhar to open plant in Romania

Indian car parts manufacturer Sandhar Technologies will open a factory in Romania, where it will produce die-cast aluminum components for car wipers and seat belt retractor spindles, Profit.ro reported.

The Indian group has set up a branch in Bucharest, through its Spanish subsidiary, to prepare the launch of its local operations.

Sandhar Technologies RO has a share capital of RON 1 million (EUR 0.2 mln) and is wholly owned by Sandhar Technologies Barcelona, a company owned by Sandhar Technologies.

Founded in 1987 by Indian businessman Jayant Davar, Sandhar Technologies operates 43 factories in India, Spain, Poland, and Mexico, with over 5,800 employees. The company is listed on the Mumbai BSE Stock Exchange.

(Photo: Nataliya Hora | Dreamstime.com)

