Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 08:19
Business

Indian car parts producer Sandhar to open plant in Romania

10 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Indian car parts manufacturer Sandhar Technologies will open a factory in Romania, where it will produce die-cast aluminum components for car wipers and seat belt retractor spindles, Profit.ro reported.

The Indian group has set up a branch in Bucharest, through its Spanish subsidiary, to prepare the launch of its local operations.

Sandhar Technologies RO has a share capital of RON 1 million (EUR 0.2 mln) and is wholly owned by Sandhar Technologies Barcelona, a company owned by Sandhar Technologies.

Founded in 1987 by Indian businessman Jayant Davar, Sandhar Technologies operates 43 factories in India, Spain, Poland, and Mexico, with over 5,800 employees. The company is listed on the Mumbai BSE Stock Exchange.

(Photo: Nataliya Hora | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 08:19
Business

Indian car parts producer Sandhar to open plant in Romania

10 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Indian car parts manufacturer Sandhar Technologies will open a factory in Romania, where it will produce die-cast aluminum components for car wipers and seat belt retractor spindles, Profit.ro reported.

The Indian group has set up a branch in Bucharest, through its Spanish subsidiary, to prepare the launch of its local operations.

Sandhar Technologies RO has a share capital of RON 1 million (EUR 0.2 mln) and is wholly owned by Sandhar Technologies Barcelona, a company owned by Sandhar Technologies.

Founded in 1987 by Indian businessman Jayant Davar, Sandhar Technologies operates 43 factories in India, Spain, Poland, and Mexico, with over 5,800 employees. The company is listed on the Mumbai BSE Stock Exchange.

(Photo: Nataliya Hora | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks