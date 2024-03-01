Samsung's construction division opens Romanian office ahead of SMR project

Samsung C&T Corporation, the construction division of the South Korean group Samsung, opened a Romanian subsidiary, according to Economica.net consulting the Official Journal.

Samsung C&T Corporation Romania is fully owned by Samsung C&T Corporation Poland and was registered at the beginning of the year, with the object of activity being "Construction works of residential and non-residential buildings."

South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp. is working with NuScale Power, a leading American nuclear power company, to promote the construction of a small module reactor (SMR) in Romania.

Samsung C&T's construction division announced last July that it concluded a memorandum of understanding with Romania's nuclear company Nuclearelectrica, its local partner in the SMR project (E-Infra Group / Nova Power & Gas of Romania) and NuScale and Fluor of the US to jointly promote the construction of a 462-megawatt SMR in the country.

Romania is seeking to replace a thermal power plant in the village of Doisesti with an SMR based on NuScale technology, with commercial operations set for launch in 2029.

Under the agreement, the six companies will cooperate during the project's entire process, from SMR planning in Romania to licensing, design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and financing. Samsung C&T will secure SMR-related capacity, such as in EPC implementation, starting with participation in basic design.

(Photo source: Piotr Swat/Dreamstime.com)