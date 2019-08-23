Ryanair launches new Bucharest-London Southend route

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced on August 22 the launch of a new route from Bucharest to London Southend starting November, with a five times weekly service. The new route is part of the air carrier’s extended Bucharest winter 2019 schedule.

Thus, Ryanair customers in Bucharest can now book their vacations in London and eastern England as far out as March 2020, the airline announced.

“To celebrate the continued expansion in Romania, we’ve launched a seat sale with fares from only EUR 12.99 for travel until the end of November 2019, which must be booked my midnight Sunday, August 25,” said David O’Brien, Chief Commercial Officer, Ryanair.

Earlier this month, Ryanair also announced that it has added a new Bucharest-Edinburgh route to its winter 2019 schedule.

(Photo source: Steve Guest/Dreamstime.com)