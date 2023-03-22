Russian spokesperson lashes out at Romanian foreign minister over “Moldovan language”

The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, recently lashed out at Romanian foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu after the latter said that the Moldovan language was a construct created by the Soviet Union and used by Russia for propaganda.

"Romanian foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu stated that the Moldovan language has never existed, and was artificially created during the Soviet era. Mr. Bogdan Aurescu did not always exist either, but he was eventually created. Is it possible now to call him an "artificial construct"?" Zakharova wrote on her Telegram account on Tuesday, according to G4Media.

"Unlike the Romanian minister, the Moldovan language represents an important phenomenon in the world's history," she continued.

In addition, Zakharova claimed that Romanian and the so-called Moldovan language are similar, but “different dialects.” She also said that "the Moldovan language is older than the Romanian language,” and that the former is now “officially preserved only in Transnistria,” the pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova hosting Russian troops.

The project to replace the phrase "Moldovan language" with "Romanian language" in all the legislation of the Republic of Moldova was adopted last week in the parliament in Chisinau. Thus, throughout the country's legislation, the term "Romanian language" will have to replace the phrases "Moldovan language," "official language," "state language," and "mother tongue."

Romanian foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu was asked about Zakharova’s statements while in Brussels, where he attended the EU Foreign Affairs Council. "It is not customary for a foreign minister to comment on the statements of another foreign official," said Bogdan Aurescu.

He also said that Romania welcomed the Moldovan parliament’s decision to officially recognize Romanian as Moldova’s language.

"It restores the historical truth regarding the official name of the language in the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, it is a gesture of maturity of the society in Moldova and of adherence to European values. The so-called Moldovan language does not exist, it is an artificial construct created by the Soviet Union and later used by Russia for propaganda purposes," said Bogdan Aurescu, quoted by TVR Moldova.

(Photo source: Russian MFA on Twitter)