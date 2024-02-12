More Russian drone attacks near Romania's border

Multiple alerts were sent to residents in Romania close to the two Ukrainian Danube ports, Reni and Ismail, on the night of February 9 to 10, when Romanian authorities lifted for surveillance the F-16 air policing fighters stationed by the Turkish Air Forces at the Fetesti air base.

During the night, the Russians attacked with drones the ports of Ismail and Reni, near the border between Ukraine and Romania, the Defence Ministry in Bucharest announced.

The first attack started around 01:00 and lasted until 03:00 in the morning, and the second attack started around 05:00 and lasted until about 06:00 on the morning of Saturday, February 10.

According to Romania's Defence Ministry, the radar surveillance system did not indicate any unauthorized intrusions into the national airspace, and no possible fall of drone debris was reported.

F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force from the 86th Air Base in Fetești were raised around 01.15 to perform reconnaissance missions of the national airspace during this situation, the ministry confirmed.

Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force from Air Base 86 in Fetești were prepared to execute an air police mission, but the evolution of the air situation did not require, in this case, their takeoff.

"We have an anti-drone system in operation at the moment. Russia has not made any intentional attack on Romania, and I can tell you with certainty that it will not do it in the future. We already have a system in operation on the border of the Danube, especially in the Ismail area," Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu assured, quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

(Photo source: Dezzor/Dreamstime.com)