About 10,000 runners expected to join Bucharest Half Marathon this weekend

Approximately 10,000 runners are expected to participate in the OMV Petrom Bucharest Half Marathon this weekend (September 4-5).

However, due to international rules imposed amid the pandemic, foreign professional athletes will not join the event this year, the organizers announced, according to Europafm.ro. But the prizes remain the same, amounting to a total of EUR 11,000. In addition, a prize of EUR 1,500 will be awarded this year for the race record.

Participants lined up at the start will have to wear masks at the beginning, for the first 150 metres, as they will be close to other runners. Plus, they will also have to wear the masks at the finish line for the same reason.

The event is open for both vaccinated and unvaccinated runners. The organizers will bear the costs for testing participants who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Europa FM. Those vaccinated must present a European COVID-19 digital certificate.

The Half Marathon is one of the biggest sports events organized in Bucharest this year. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Mihocphoto/Dreamstime.com)