Romania’s ruling Liberals increase lead in the polls

Romania's ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - consolidated its score by 1.1 percentage point (pp) in September compared to the previous month, to 34.7%.

Meanwhile, the score of its main rival, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), dropped by 1.2pp to 19.6%, under the September edition of the Europa FM Barometer carried by IMAS at the radio station's request, G4media.ro reported.

The spread between the Liberal party that seeks to remain at rule by gaining the majority in Parliament, and the Social Democrats, who lost power last November but still occasionally control the majority in Parliament, has thus increased by 2.3pp to a significant 15.1pp.

The third relevant political force, USR-PLUS, can count on the support of 17% of the voters (-1.3pp from August). Pro Romania also lost some ground to 9.5% of the voting intentions, and UDMR remains just above the 5% electoral threshold, after a few months in which it had fallen below it.

Some 22.3% of the poll participants do not know who to vote for or refuse to answer, while 5.2% say they would not go to the polls.

The survey was conducted by IMAS between September 7 and 23 on a sample of 1,010 people and has a 3.1% error margin.

Elections for the local administration take place in Romania this Sunday (September 27), while the parliamentary elections are scheduled for December 6.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)