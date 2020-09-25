Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 09:07
Politics
Romania’s ruling Liberals increase lead in the polls
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - consolidated its score by 1.1 percentage point (pp) in September compared to the previous month, to 34.7%.

Meanwhile, the score of its main rival, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), dropped by 1.2pp to 19.6%, under the September edition of the Europa FM Barometer carried by IMAS at the radio station's request, G4media.ro reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The spread between the Liberal party that seeks to remain at rule by gaining the majority in Parliament, and the Social Democrats, who lost power last November but still occasionally control the majority in Parliament, has thus increased by 2.3pp to a significant 15.1pp.

The third relevant political force, USR-PLUS, can count on the support of 17% of the voters (-1.3pp from August). Pro Romania also lost some ground to 9.5% of the voting intentions, and UDMR remains just above the 5% electoral threshold, after a few months in which it had fallen below it.

Some 22.3% of the poll participants do not know who to vote for or refuse to answer, while 5.2% say they would not go to the polls.

The survey was conducted by IMAS between September 7 and 23 on a sample of 1,010 people and has a 3.1% error margin.

Elections for the local administration take place in Romania this Sunday (September 27), while the parliamentary elections are scheduled for December 6.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 11:08
11 September 2020
Politics
Poll shows tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 09:07
Politics
Romania’s ruling Liberals increase lead in the polls
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - consolidated its score by 1.1 percentage point (pp) in September compared to the previous month, to 34.7%.

Meanwhile, the score of its main rival, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), dropped by 1.2pp to 19.6%, under the September edition of the Europa FM Barometer carried by IMAS at the radio station's request, G4media.ro reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The spread between the Liberal party that seeks to remain at rule by gaining the majority in Parliament, and the Social Democrats, who lost power last November but still occasionally control the majority in Parliament, has thus increased by 2.3pp to a significant 15.1pp.

The third relevant political force, USR-PLUS, can count on the support of 17% of the voters (-1.3pp from August). Pro Romania also lost some ground to 9.5% of the voting intentions, and UDMR remains just above the 5% electoral threshold, after a few months in which it had fallen below it.

Some 22.3% of the poll participants do not know who to vote for or refuse to answer, while 5.2% say they would not go to the polls.

The survey was conducted by IMAS between September 7 and 23 on a sample of 1,010 people and has a 3.1% error margin.

Elections for the local administration take place in Romania this Sunday (September 27), while the parliamentary elections are scheduled for December 6.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 11:08
11 September 2020
Politics
Poll shows tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday