Romania’s ruling coalition fails to appoint single candidate for Bucharest mayor

Romania’s ruling coalition, formed by the Social Democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (PNL), failed to come up with a single candidate for the mayoral seat in Bucharest on March 11, as promised, and it is understood that they will never agree on this.

The two parties came up with a leading candidate for the joint electoral lists for the European Parliament, namely the head of the EC delegation to Bucharest, Ramona Chiriac, Digi24 reported, but it looks more like a tribute to the ruling alliance’s founder, president Klaus Iohannis.

Also on March 11, incumbent mayor Nicusor Dan released a poll showing quasi-independent candidate Cristian Popescu Piedone as the frontrunner in the elections for Bucharest mayor, followed closely by himself. This was broadly seen as a means of motivating its electorate to not hesitate to attend the poll scheduled for June 9. Dan admitted that the poll was much more comprehensive, and he decided to publish parts of it that could help his campaign.

The independent polls carried out by the Social Democrats and Liberals reportedly showed that none of the candidates for the single-candidate position could defeat incumbent mayor Nicusor Dan.

This didn’t stop former Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea (PSD) and Liberals’ would-be candidate Sebastian Burduja from announcing their firm intentions of running for the seat. While Burduja seems to enjoy Liberals’ support, Gabriela Firea has a more complicated relationship with her party.

(Photo: Bucharest City Hall building by Remus Grigore/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com