Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan emerges as acting leader of democratic opposition in Romania

Initially not unanimously acclaimed by the highly demanding educated electorate in Romania, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan is emerging as the de facto, acting [or interim] leader of the democratic opposition in Romania.

It is certainly not a permanent situation [hence the “acting” tag], but at this moment, there are no more visible or credible politicians if Bucharest's mayor can be categorized as such among the thin democratic opposition in Romania.

His possible win is likely to consolidate the otherwise fragile position of the ad-hoc center-right alliance that includes, among others, the reformist party USR and a dissident faction of the Liberal Party led by former prime minister Ludovic Orban.

Nicusor Dan’s status is consolidated by the radicalization of the electoral battle in Bucharest, a far from the ideal situation that can not be avoided at this moment, though, with the real estate developers somehow embraced by the ruling coalition against the former NGO activist Nicusor Dan.

One can not continue like this, building with no master plan only in the interest of developers, the electorate supporting mayor Dan argues – while the real estate developers’ association and, more frequently, Liberal and Social Democrat politicians claim that taking time to plan wiser further development is costly for Romania’s economy and nothing the country can afford.

“I made mistakes, definitely – but I never betrayed the voters’ confidence,” Nicusor Dan stated, asking for the electorate’s support for another term.

The electoral calendar, with the local elections scheduled in June, facilitated this rather awkward situation that the ruling coalition perhaps hadn’t anticipated when negotiating the various calendar options based on their political interest.

At this point, the “stable” ruling coalition formed by Liberals and Social Democrats has no viable candidate for Bucharest's mayoral seat. One can’t invent one in a matter of months, mayor Nicusor Dan explains.

Several entrepreneurs contacted by the ruling coalition reportedly refused the nomination, and the most recent [and unexpected] nomination circulated by media is football player Ionut Lupescu. Nevertheless, remaining in the same area – perhaps even Gheorghe Hagi, despite the overwhelming appreciation among Romanians and Lupescu’s captain in the national team, would not get the electorate’s support for the specific position of Bucharest mayor.

