Business

ICSID to announce ruling on Rosia Montana gold mining project on March 8

08 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The World Bank International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has informed Romania and Gabriel Resources that it expects to render its Award on the litigation related to the Rosia Montana gold mining project on March 8, 2024.

Romania's finance minister, Marcel Bolos, admitted that the ruling, if monetary, will certainly impact the budget deficit – but he also mentioned that the tribunal may render a non-monetary award, meaning a decision to ask Romania to unblock the gold mining project, according to News.ro

As regards the monetary ruling, minister Bolos reiterated expectations in the range of USD 0.5 billion-1 billion (the value of investments) to USD 6.7 billion – an estimate of the compensations, including penalties and interest. 

If the ruling is non-monetary, Marcel Bolos said that Romania would have to renew the license and somehow issue the environmental permit. 

"On the other hand, the environmental agreement [has to be agreed upon], respectively the technologies that need to be updated and that are friendly to the environment, are those that are established by specialists, they are the result of the documentation that is drawn up by the investors, and we have the national authority in the field that will have its say regarding the conditions on which we will have to respect for the environmental requirements," said Bolos.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, in turn, speaking on the same subject, floated the idea of organizing a public referendum aimed at deciding whether exploiting Rosia Montana gold is a good idea or not, Bursa.ro reported. It is not clear how the result of the referendum will be further used, though, other than for political purposes.

The exploitation license for the Rosia Montana project is held by Rosia Montana Gold Corporation (RMGC), a Romanian company 80.7% owned by Gabriel Resources.

RMGC obtained the license in June 1999. Gabriel Resources claims that despite the fulfillment of its legal obligations and its development of the Rosia Montana project as a high-quality, sustainable, and environmentally responsible mining project using the best available techniques, Romania has unlawfully blocked and prevented the implementation of the Rosia Montana Project without due process and compensation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Business

ICSID to announce ruling on Rosia Montana gold mining project on March 8

08 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The World Bank International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has informed Romania and Gabriel Resources that it expects to render its Award on the litigation related to the Rosia Montana gold mining project on March 8, 2024.

Romania's finance minister, Marcel Bolos, admitted that the ruling, if monetary, will certainly impact the budget deficit – but he also mentioned that the tribunal may render a non-monetary award, meaning a decision to ask Romania to unblock the gold mining project, according to News.ro

As regards the monetary ruling, minister Bolos reiterated expectations in the range of USD 0.5 billion-1 billion (the value of investments) to USD 6.7 billion – an estimate of the compensations, including penalties and interest. 

If the ruling is non-monetary, Marcel Bolos said that Romania would have to renew the license and somehow issue the environmental permit. 

"On the other hand, the environmental agreement [has to be agreed upon], respectively the technologies that need to be updated and that are friendly to the environment, are those that are established by specialists, they are the result of the documentation that is drawn up by the investors, and we have the national authority in the field that will have its say regarding the conditions on which we will have to respect for the environmental requirements," said Bolos.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, in turn, speaking on the same subject, floated the idea of organizing a public referendum aimed at deciding whether exploiting Rosia Montana gold is a good idea or not, Bursa.ro reported. It is not clear how the result of the referendum will be further used, though, other than for political purposes.

The exploitation license for the Rosia Montana project is held by Rosia Montana Gold Corporation (RMGC), a Romanian company 80.7% owned by Gabriel Resources.

RMGC obtained the license in June 1999. Gabriel Resources claims that despite the fulfillment of its legal obligations and its development of the Rosia Montana project as a high-quality, sustainable, and environmentally responsible mining project using the best available techniques, Romania has unlawfully blocked and prevented the implementation of the Rosia Montana Project without due process and compensation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world
08 March 2024
HR
PwC: Progress towards gender equality in the labor market is too slow in Romania
08 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Developer One United Properties partners with Ennismore to open Mondrian hotel in Bucharest
08 March 2024
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play again at Miami Open after doping ban reduced
08 March 2024
Transport
Romania's government announces EUR 1.2 bln investment in new berths at Constanta Port
07 March 2024
Business
Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments
07 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president, Austrian chancellor discuss Schengen during meeting in Bucharest
07 March 2024
Healthcare
Report: Over 80% of public medical facilities in Romania do not offer abortion services or cannot be contacted