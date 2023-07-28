Energy

Romania’s Romgaz announces 5% y/y lower natural gas production in H1

28 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total hydrocarbon production of Romanian state-controlled gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) decreased by 5.2% y/y in the first six months of the year, from 16.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to 15.4 million boe, according to a company’s note to investors.

In the second quarter, the company’s production was 7.4 million boe, 5.1% below that achieved in the same period of the previous year, Bursa.ro reported.

The amount of natural gas extracted amounted to 15.3 million boe in the first six months of the year, down 5.2% compared to that of January - June 2022, while the production of natural gas condensate amounted to 0.091 million boe, up 3.1% for the same reporting period.

Gas sales from domestic production, both from own production and purchased from third parties, decreased by 5.3% in the first six months of the year to 2.482 billion cubic meters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania’s Romgaz announces 5% y/y lower natural gas production in H1

28 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total hydrocarbon production of Romanian state-controlled gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) decreased by 5.2% y/y in the first six months of the year, from 16.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to 15.4 million boe, according to a company’s note to investors.

In the second quarter, the company’s production was 7.4 million boe, 5.1% below that achieved in the same period of the previous year, Bursa.ro reported.

The amount of natural gas extracted amounted to 15.3 million boe in the first six months of the year, down 5.2% compared to that of January - June 2022, while the production of natural gas condensate amounted to 0.091 million boe, up 3.1% for the same reporting period.

Gas sales from domestic production, both from own production and purchased from third parties, decreased by 5.3% in the first six months of the year to 2.482 billion cubic meters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica