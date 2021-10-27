Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 08:06
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romania's Romgaz reaches agreement to buy 50% in Neptun Deep project from ExxonMobil

27 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz announced that it reached an agreement with US energy group ExxonMobil on the terms and conditions for acquiring 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, the vehicle that holds 50% of the offshore perimeter XIX Neptun Deep Block.

The agreement implies the transfer of operatorship of the project to OMV Petrom following transaction completion.

This agreement will be signed subject to the endorsement of the Board of Directors and approval of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Romgaz.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, subject to obtaining such approvals and to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent provided in the share sale-purchase agreement.

The value of the transaction is not yet public. According to Economedia.ro, sources familiar with the deal claim that the transaction amounts to around EUR 1 billion.

Currently, ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom are equal partners in the deep-sea Neptun Deep project, where exploration has revealed deposits estimated at 42-84 billion cubic meters.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 14:49
01 September 2021
RI +
Romanian digital marketing startup reveals development plans after EUR 600,000 funding
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 08:06
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romania's Romgaz reaches agreement to buy 50% in Neptun Deep project from ExxonMobil

27 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz announced that it reached an agreement with US energy group ExxonMobil on the terms and conditions for acquiring 100% of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited, the vehicle that holds 50% of the offshore perimeter XIX Neptun Deep Block.

The agreement implies the transfer of operatorship of the project to OMV Petrom following transaction completion.

This agreement will be signed subject to the endorsement of the Board of Directors and approval of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Romgaz.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, subject to obtaining such approvals and to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent provided in the share sale-purchase agreement.

The value of the transaction is not yet public. According to Economedia.ro, sources familiar with the deal claim that the transaction amounts to around EUR 1 billion.

Currently, ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom are equal partners in the deep-sea Neptun Deep project, where exploration has revealed deposits estimated at 42-84 billion cubic meters.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 14:49
01 September 2021
RI +
Romanian digital marketing startup reveals development plans after EUR 600,000 funding
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu