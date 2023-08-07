Romania’s Air Sensation Festival to take place this month in Ocna Sibiului

Air Sensation Festival, which will take place between August 18-20 in Romania’s Ocna Sibiului, will offer visitors rides in hot air balloons, concerts, and jeep safaris.

According to the organizers cited by News.ro, rides in hot air balloons from multiple countries will be organized starting on August 17, twice a day, at sunrise and sunset, until August 20. The flight, approximately 10 km above the towns of Ocna Sibiului, Topârcea, Alămor, and Mândra, will last about an hour.

The musical lineup prepared for this edition of the festival includes DJs Lucian Slot, Gojira, and Andre Rizo. On Saturday, Jonnessey&Aner, Christian Lepah, Rhem, and Slot will take the stage. Additionally, Boeru and Sami Shihadeh will be present on the main stage. Over the weekend, the party will also take place at high altitudes as DJs will mix from the balloon.

The Air Sensation Festival will also feature ground activities. Among them are tethered balloon flights that will be raised to a height of 30 meters. The younger participants can take part in activities in the Kids Zone, while sports enthusiasts can showcase their skills in a game of volleyball or try a ride in the jeeps. Participants can stay in the camping area to admire the salt lakes of Ocna Sibiului. Two-person tents are included while places are available.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Air Sensation Hot Air Balloon Festival)