Two Romanians develop new social network based on NFT and Blockchain technology

Two Romanian entrepreneurs from Cluj-Napoca, Andrei Ureche and Cristian Voaides, developed a new social network based on NFT (non-fungible token) and Blockchain technology, according to Startupcafe.ro. Their project, called TOKHIT, was valued at EUR 3 million.

TOKHIT is presented as the “first social network that will allow the creation of native NFTs in a very fast, creative way and at a very low cost.”

“The project, initially valued at EUR 3 million, is developed by two Cluj entrepreneurs with extensive experience in business and is dedicated to the creative industry, artists, influencers and professionals in various fields,” reads a press release quoted by Agerpres.

Andrei Ureche (Vandy), project initiator and entrepreneur, explained that, with the help of TOKHIT, content creators would become part of a community where they can experiment and create new ways to interact with their target audience. “Moreover, TOKHIT aims to become the ideal place for users who want to monetize their entire professional activity,” he said.

Those interested can already join the TOKHIT community on the social network’s website. Further details about how the application will work or what the interface will look like will be made public in the coming period, according to Andrei Ureche.

(Photo source: screenshot from Tokhit.com)