Romanians in Spain could have dual citizenship starting this year, Senate president says

20 February 2024

The president of the Romanian Senate and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), part of the governing coalition, Nicolae Ciucă, recently said that Romanians in Spain could have dual citizenship starting this year.

The head of the Senate made the statement after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Rollan Ojeda, during his official visit to Spain. 

"I was impressed by the warm, special words with which the president of the Spanish Senate speaks about the Romanians settled here," Ciucă said.

"The Romanian community in Spain has vast work experience, is a high-skilled resource, and has a Western mindset. As a result of the initiatives I started as prime minister, Romanians in Spain can have dual citizenship starting this year. The Iberian state has such agreements in Europe only with its neighbors, Portugal and France," he added. 

Nicolae Ciucă later met with the presidents of the Parliamentary Committees on Defense and Foreign Affairs, with whom he discussed the opportunities for collaboration between thw two countries in the defense industry sector.

"I am aware of the potential in manufacturing weapons and ammunition, armored vehicles, and explosives. And I believe we now have the opportunity to initiate solid research and development collaborations between Romania and Spain," Nicolae Ciucă concluded, cited by News.ro

Over a million Romanians live in Spain, more than anywhere in the world except Romania itself and Italy. Generally, applicants for Spanish nationality by residency must renounce their prior citizenship. However, the Spanish Civil Code allows dual citizenship, under certain circumstances. Applicants from Latin American countries like Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and other countries from the region may keep their prior citizenship. A similar agreement exists with Portugal and with France, since 2021. 

During his trip to Spain, the Romanian Senate president also visited the European Union Satellite Centre in Spain, an institution led by a Romanian, Sorin Ducaru.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicolae Ciuca on Facebook)

