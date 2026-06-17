Justice

Two Romanians sentenced to prison in France for stealing bronze statuettes, desecrating graves

17 June 2026

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Two Romanian citizens were sentenced to prison in France on Tuesday, June 16, for stealing bronze statuettes and desecrating graves in 15 cemeteries in Mayenne and Ille-et-Vilaine, northern France. 

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison, while a co-defendant aged 34 received a two-and-a-half-year sentence. The prosecution had requested five and four years in prison, respectively, along with a ban on entering French territory, according to Le Figaro.

The two Romanians, who had been living in France for years, had already been convicted for similar offenses and were to be charged with “group theft, accompanied by damage and desecration of graves,” according to the Laval prosecutor’s office. 

They were arrested at the beginning of May by gendarmes, who found them using their mobile phones.

While in police custody, the two men admitted to stealing 84 bronze statuettes and ornaments from six cemeteries in Mayenne and nine cemeteries in Ille-et-Vilaine, for a total estimated value of EUR 27,000. Their loot, which was not recovered, had been sold for approximately EUR 2,000.

In addition to the prison sentences, the convicted men will have to pay damages to the victims totaling more than EUR 70,000. Of the 60 victims, 49 joined the trial as civil parties.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oguz Eren|Dreamstime.com)

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Justice

Two Romanians sentenced to prison in France for stealing bronze statuettes, desecrating graves

17 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two Romanian citizens were sentenced to prison in France on Tuesday, June 16, for stealing bronze statuettes and desecrating graves in 15 cemeteries in Mayenne and Ille-et-Vilaine, northern France. 

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison, while a co-defendant aged 34 received a two-and-a-half-year sentence. The prosecution had requested five and four years in prison, respectively, along with a ban on entering French territory, according to Le Figaro.

The two Romanians, who had been living in France for years, had already been convicted for similar offenses and were to be charged with “group theft, accompanied by damage and desecration of graves,” according to the Laval prosecutor’s office. 

They were arrested at the beginning of May by gendarmes, who found them using their mobile phones.

While in police custody, the two men admitted to stealing 84 bronze statuettes and ornaments from six cemeteries in Mayenne and nine cemeteries in Ille-et-Vilaine, for a total estimated value of EUR 27,000. Their loot, which was not recovered, had been sold for approximately EUR 2,000.

In addition to the prison sentences, the convicted men will have to pay damages to the victims totaling more than EUR 70,000. Of the 60 victims, 49 joined the trial as civil parties.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oguz Eren|Dreamstime.com)

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