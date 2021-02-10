Only one in three Romanians are happy with the education system

Only a third of Romanians are satisfied with the quality of the local education system as a whole. Still, most of them (59%) believe that Romania has a high-quality university education, according to a poll conducted by the Government's General Secretariat through the Department for Sustainable Development.

Less than half (48%) of respondents believe that the education system is performing well, while 31% admit that they are satisfied with the performance, the authors of the poll disclosed explaining that the figures show "a critical overall assessment, which requires appropriate public policies with a role to compensate for this lack of confidence," Agerpres reported.

In general, people seem more satisfied with university and primary education (the beginning and end stages of the educational cycle) and are much more critical of the intermediate stages, the document reads.

The opinion on secondary and high school education is validated by correlating it with PISA tests and the dropout rate, two vulnerabilities of the Romanian educational system.

