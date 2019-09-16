Newsroom
Two Romanian forestry workers die after fall from cable car in Austria
16 September 2019
Two Romanian forestry workers died on September 12 after falling from a cable car transporting timber over a ravine in the Winklsagritz village in Austria.

The two Romanians, aged 21 and 29, were working on cleaning up a forest area that was badly damaged by a storm, local Adevarul reported, quoting Kleine Zeitung. For reasons yet unknown, the two fell from the cable car transporting the timber. About 70 members of the rescue teams were mobilized to recover the two bodies, while a helicopter landed at the accident site to transport them to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of accident. They don’t rule the out the possibility that the cable car was running too fast, but they also consider the possibility that the two Romanians fell from the cable car by accident.

The bodies of the two young men are to be repatriated.

40