Romanian tourist dies in fall from Yosemite National Park cliff
05 August 2019
A young Romanian tourist died after falling from a cliff in Yosemite National Park in California, local Mediafax reported quoting ABC News.

The incident occurred on Wednesday last week. The Romanian, aged 21, was below the Bridalveil Fall when he fell about six meters. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

Two other people were injured in separate falls in the Yosemite National Park last week.

The Yosemite National Park is located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. It is a hot tourist spot best known for its waterfalls, but within its about 3,000 square km, tourists can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, and a vast wilderness area.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

A young Romanian tourist died after falling from a cliff in Yosemite National Park in California, local Mediafax reported quoting ABC News.

The incident occurred on Wednesday last week. The Romanian, aged 21, was below the Bridalveil Fall when he fell about six meters. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

Two other people were injured in separate falls in the Yosemite National Park last week.

The Yosemite National Park is located in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. It is a hot tourist spot best known for its waterfalls, but within its about 3,000 square km, tourists can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, and a vast wilderness area.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40