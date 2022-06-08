Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 08:55
Social

Most Romanians adapt consumption to high-inflation expectations

08 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A recent study by Ipsos for ING Bank shows that 8 out of 10 Romanians believe that prices will increase by an average of 25% in the next period.

The study identified consumption patterns generated by the high inflation expectations.

80% of those surveyed looked after discounts and promotions on non-durable consumer goods, and over 50% have spent less on clothing, according to the study.

Moreover, 36% of the subjects postponed the purchase of durable goods (such as a car), 18% postponed the opening of their own business, respectively 16% postponed the change of job, while 14% put on hold plans for having a child.

The frequency of leisure activities was touched as well, with 50% of those surveyed going out less. 44% of Romanians spend less on personal care, and 43% had to do sports less or reduce their hobby budget. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 08:55
Social

Most Romanians adapt consumption to high-inflation expectations

08 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A recent study by Ipsos for ING Bank shows that 8 out of 10 Romanians believe that prices will increase by an average of 25% in the next period.

The study identified consumption patterns generated by the high inflation expectations.

80% of those surveyed looked after discounts and promotions on non-durable consumer goods, and over 50% have spent less on clothing, according to the study.

Moreover, 36% of the subjects postponed the purchase of durable goods (such as a car), 18% postponed the opening of their own business, respectively 16% postponed the change of job, while 14% put on hold plans for having a child.

The frequency of leisure activities was touched as well, with 50% of those surveyed going out less. 44% of Romanians spend less on personal care, and 43% had to do sports less or reduce their hobby budget. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 June 2022
Social
Universities in Romania looking for partners to commercialize patents
07 June 2022
Social
Bucharest’s District 6 tops ranking of local administration transparency in Romania
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world