Most Romanians adapt consumption to high-inflation expectations

A recent study by Ipsos for ING Bank shows that 8 out of 10 Romanians believe that prices will increase by an average of 25% in the next period.

The study identified consumption patterns generated by the high inflation expectations.

80% of those surveyed looked after discounts and promotions on non-durable consumer goods, and over 50% have spent less on clothing, according to the study.

Moreover, 36% of the subjects postponed the purchase of durable goods (such as a car), 18% postponed the opening of their own business, respectively 16% postponed the change of job, while 14% put on hold plans for having a child.

The frequency of leisure activities was touched as well, with 50% of those surveyed going out less. 44% of Romanians spend less on personal care, and 43% had to do sports less or reduce their hobby budget.

