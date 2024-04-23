Romanian web documentary "Pride and Concrete. After 10 Years" nominated for the European Press Prize

The web documentary "Pride and Concrete. After 10 Years" has been nominated for the European Press Prize in the Migration Journalism category.

The documentary “tells a decades-long story about the hopes, ambitions, and sufferings of a whole community. These people have sacrificed the comfort of a hard-earned life in Western Europe for the sake of the tradition of social competition, which forces them to build themselves a luxury life in their home villages – a life they will, most likely, never get to live,” according to the website.

This year, the organizers received 800 proposals from over 40 European countries, originally published in 35 different languages. Out of these, the jury nominated 25 journalistic projects divided into five categories: Reporting, Innovation, Investigative Journalism, Public Discourse, and Migration.

The nominations were announced at the Perugia International Journalism Festival, an event that brings together journalists, activists, and media experts from around the world each year. Among the pieces nominated are those tackling the effects of the war in Ukraine, the killing of children in Armenia, the dealings of Russian oligarchs, and those detailing the trials of refugee women in Denmark.

An investigation from Portugal shows how situations of maltreatment and verbal and sexual abuse are common in hospitals and medical offices in Portugal. A comprehensive article about the power of TikTok shows the destructive effects of this social media platform on a teenager who falls deep into a downward spiral.

"Pride and Concrete. After 10 Years" is nominated for the Migration Journalism Award 2024, coinciding with the official launch of a new photo album that took place last week at Seneca Anticafe.

The new album can be ordered online from the Documentary Photography Center's (CdFD) website. Preceded by a web documentary in 10 chapters, the new bilingual (Romanian-English) album, with texts by Ioana Călinescu, has 224 color pages printed in premium conditions and a design by Alice Stoicescu.

By adding a new decade of documentation, the project "Pride and Concrete" (2010-2023) achieves the longest visual documentation of a social phenomenon in Romania to date.

(Photo source: press release)