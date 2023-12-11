Romanian university coordinates the creation of medical schools network under EUR 5 mln European project

The Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, through UBB School of Health/UBBMed, is coordinating the creation of a network of medical/health schools from the member universities of the European alliance EUTOPIA. The project, valued at EUR 5 million, is funded by the European Commission through the Horizon Europe program.

Named "EUTOPIA Health," the network will be dedicated to academic excellence in the field. The project is coordinated by UBB's representative, Prof. Dr. Markó Bálint, and the project manager is also a UBB representative, Alina Marcoci.

"The consortium created through the project funded by the European Commission aims to establish a network in the field of medicine/health that will support education, research, and advanced innovations in the field through coordination, mutual support, exchange of best practices, partnerships, and synergy of the resources of the involved partners. Therefore, it is both a project targeting academic results - educational, research and development, and societal relations - and an institutional transformation project, serving as a set of best practices at the European level," UBB said.

The universities participating in the consortium created to support the "EUTOPIA Health" network, alongside UBB, are the University of Gothenburg, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, the University of Warwick, Nova University in Lisbon, the University of Ljubljana, Ca' Foscari University in Venice, and CY Cergy Paris University.

"In the field of health, major innovations come especially from multi-/inter-/trans-disciplinary approaches and often from large international consortia. Indeed, in such initiatives, sciences (mathematics/physics/chemistry/biology/computer science, etc.), engineering, technology, and social-human sciences (including the arts) in strategic partnership with medical sciences generate frontier, ethical, and socially accepted medical innovations. UBBMed is still a young program, which through this project will certainly benefit from the experience of partners in the health/medical field," said UBB Rector Prof. Dr. Daniel David.

(Photo source: Facebook/UBB Cluj)