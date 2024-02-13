Romanian telecom company Digi has launched 5G services in Spain, after experiencing tremendous growth in the country and being the fastest-growing company in the sector due to its low rates.

The Romanian operator is entering the affordable 5G market, where its rivals have already launched low-cost deals. Spain's Telefónica offers the new generation of mobile telephony on O2, Vodafone on the low-cost brand Lowi, MásMóvil on Pepephone, and Orange has just added 5G to the low-cost services of Simyo, according to Profit.ro.

5G technologies increase the download and connection speed tenfold compared to 4G technology and allow for a better experience in all services, thanks to lower latency (response time), among other advantages. Digi customers who have a compatible 5G mobile phone will automatically have access to the new service.

Digi currently has 6.1 million customers in Spain, making it the fifth largest telecommunications operator, after Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, and MásMóvil, and by far the fastest-growing company. It added 1.5 million new customers in the last year and nearly 2.8 million in the last two years.

Digi Spain concluded the first 9 months of the year 2023 with a turnover of EUR 466 million.

Moreover, Digi is on the verge of making a huge leap, which would give it even more strength in the Spanish market. Orange and MásMóvil have reached an agreement with Digi to divest assets, with the aim of finally obtaining European Commission approval for a merger. Digi Spain has reached an agreement with the two merging telecommunications companies to acquire spectrum licenses worth EUR 120 million.

