Romanian team wins World Amateur Tasting Championship in France

A team of Romanians won the 11th edition of the World Amateur Tasting Championship, a competition that took place in France.

The competition was organized by France's most prominent wine publication, La Revue de Vin de France. It was held at Château Sainte-Roseline in Provence and, for the first time in its history, brought together participants from 5 continents and 33 countries, according to ProTV.

In the competition, teams - composed of four tasters and one coach - blind-tasted six red wines and six white wines from around the world. For each beverage, the teams had to identify the grape variety, country of origin, region, harvest year, and, if possible, the producer. Each of these criteria was scored differently, requiring a combination of reaction speed, concentration, and teamwork.

The Romanian team managed an unprecedented comeback in the second round of the tasting, resulting in a stunning final victory against the Netherlands (108 points to 107). Denmark scored 95 points, and France received 24 points.

The Romanian team was composed of sommeliers Julia Scavo, Valentin Ceafalău, Horia Hasnaş, Cosmin Udrea, with wine enthusiast Radu Rizescu as the team's coach.

(Photo source: La Revue de Vin de France on Facebook)