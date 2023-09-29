Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize

Romanian Adrian Stoica, who is passionate about dog training, has won the America’s Got Talent show along with its USD 1 million prize.

Stoica, who competed alongside his Border Collie named Hurricane, also won the opportunity to have his own show in Las Vegas. He promised to create the world's first musical for dogs.

Last year, he participated in "Romanii au talent" (Romanians Got Talent). "We are Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, we come from Turin, Italy. She is my little dog; she has eight more brothers and sisters," he said at the time. The two received praise from judges, according to Libertatea. "I am 44 years old. Hurricane is very sociable, she likes people, children, pizza, anything. In our performances, we don't use food; we don't do it to get treats but out of pleasure," Adrian Stoica further explained during his presentation on "Romanii au talent."

After the show in Romania, tragedy hit. “When we found out we were in the final, I came home and learned that Rory, my oldest dog, had died. She died ten days after the semifinal. She had been Hurricane's mentor. Hurricane helped me through tough times. She knows my emotions. After Rory died, I realized that life is short, and you have to follow your dreams. And our dream is to create a musical with dogs. America's Got Talent is our chance to fulfill this dream,” Stoica said during America’s Got Talent.

"What's not to love here? Hurricane is the smartest dog I've ever seen, and this entire act was adorable. Thank you so much; you were incredible," said Heidi Klum, one of the judges, after the first stage of the competition. Actress Sofia Vergara also sent her love, saying, "I love you." The praises continued with the show's creator, Simon Cowell: "What we saw is incredible because it seemed like the dog was actually playing, performing. I think Hurricane should be in a movie because she's a star."

Adrian Stoica is not the first Romanian to reach the final of America's Got Talent, but he is the first to win it. In 2016, a 13-year-old opera singer named Laura Bretan, who had previously won Romania's Got Talent, made it to the final of the famous American competition but finished in 7th place.

