Romanian team named World Rowing’s 2022 Women's Crew of the Year

Romanian rowers Simona Radiş and Ancuţa Bodnar have been named 2022 Women's Crew of the Year by the International Rowing Federation at this year’s World Rowing Awards.

The two became Olympic champions at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and double European champions in 2022 in women’s double rowing (W2x) and women’s 8+1 (W8+). They also won the title of world champions in 2022 in women’s double rowing, News.ro writes.

"Congratulations! We are proud of you! A true example worthy of following! They are living proof that daily work, determination, ambition, sacrifices, courage, and perseverance always lead to success!” wrote the Romanian Rowing Federation on Facebook.

Ancuţa Bodnar became world champion precisely on the day she turned 24. Simona Radiş, in turn, won two gold medals in less than an hour, in the women's double rowing (W2x) and women's 8+1 (W8+), a historical performance for Romania. The Romanian team was in the lead for the entirety of the double rowing race and was followed by the Dutch and Irish teams.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: World Rowing website)